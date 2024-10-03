Iran-backed militia group in Iraq claims responsibility for drone strike on Israel

Tel Aviv [Isral], October 3 : Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Thursday (local time) has taken responsibility for the drone that was shot down by the Israeli Air Force, Israeli local media reported.

The group said it launched the drone at an unspecified target in southern Israel. The drone was shot down over the Egypt-Israel border area, the the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) did not specify where the drone was launched from, or where it was intercepted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that nearly 200 rockets have been launched at northern Israel today.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the military will not allow Hezbollah to re-establish itself in southern Lebanon.

"Today I met the commanders and troops of the 98th Division and 36th Division, who are fighting in Lebanon, for a very important goal: creating security in the north and returning the residents to their homes after more than a year of being evacuated," Halevi says in a video statement from northern Israel as reported in the Times of Israel.

Also, Israel's military said its air force struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut today. "The Intelligence Corps is Hezbollah's primary intelligence body and is responsible for aggregating intelligence about the IDF and the State of Israel," the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement as cited by CNN.

In a report, Al Jazeera said, Israeli soldiers were targeted by the Lebanese armed group with a rocket salvo in the Kafr Giladi settlement in northern Israel,

Hezbollah also claimed to have struck the military site and the settlement in Metula with 100 Katyusha rockets and six Falaq rockets. The group's fighters also hit the city of Safed with a salvo of rockets, the group's statement said as cited by Al Jazeera.

