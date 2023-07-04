Iran formally becomes full member of SCO, PM Modi conveys best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Iran, one of India's neighbours in its extended neighbourhood, has formally become a full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday chaired the SCO Summit virtually, said Iran is going to join as new member of the organization and also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus.

"I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. For this, I convey my best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran. Also, we welcome the signing of the memorandum of obligation for Belarus' SCO membership," PM Modi said at the summit.

Iran originally requested to join the alliance 15 years ago. SCO follows a rigorous process of admission.

In 2021, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that they had joined the SCO as the ninth member.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran becomes 9th member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. At the end of the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, the leaders of the eight main members of the organisation agreed to change the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran from an observer member to a full member and signed the relevant documents," the ministry said in a release.

Earlier, in May, an official said that the observer countries of the SCO, Iran and Belarus could soon become full-time members of the charter as the decision is under consideration as of now.

In his virtual address at the 23rd Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, PM Modi also stated that several new platforms such as the Young Scientist Conclave, Authors Conclave, Startup Forum, and Youth Council have been organized to harness the talent of the youth from SCO countries.

"Over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India's thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage," he said.

PM Modi chaired the SCO meeting virtually. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other leaders virtually participated in the SCO meeting.

PM Modi said that India has made efforts to take its multi-faceted cooperation with SCO to new heights.

"We do not only see the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. As Chair of the SCO, India has made efforts to take our multi-faceted cooperation to new heights," PM Modi said.

PM Modi noted that security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environmental protection are pillars of India's vision for SCO.

