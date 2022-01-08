Iran showcases Short-Range Ballistic Missiles amid Vienna talks on JCPOA. The missiles were showcased a few days after the latest round of talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal kicked off in Vienna. The US State Department report said that Iran should "add real urgency" to the negotiations or risk losing any chance of the accord being revived.

Three Iranian short-range ballistic missiles have been put on display in central Tehran, with the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps describing them as already-known models.

The showcase of the missiles, known as Dezful, Qiam, and Zolfaghar with official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), comes amid the ongoing Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The latest round of talks on the JCPOA began in the Austrian capital after a short pause on Monday, with the US State Department reportedly saying that Iran should "add real urgency" to the Vienna negotiations or risk losing any chance of the accord being revived. (ANI/Sputnik)

