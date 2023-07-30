Iran to try 104 MKO members in absentia
Tehran, July 30 A Iranian criminal court said it plans to bring 104 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MKO) to trial, media reported.
The trial of the 104 MKO members, including the group's leader Maryam Rajavi, will go in absentia, according to a public announcement issued by the Branch 1 of Tehran's Criminal Court in major Iranian newspapers reported on Saturday.
Iran designates MKO as a terrorist organisation, accusing it of having assassinated tens of thousands of Iranian citizens. The group is currently based in Albania, Xinhua news agency reported.
