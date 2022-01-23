Iran vows stronger ties, cooperation with Turkey for regional stability

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday vowed to strengthen ties and cooperation with Turkey for regional stability, according to Iran's presidential website.

"Iran has a long-term and comprehensive vision of relations and cooperation with Turkey, and we welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey," said Raisi in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Raisi also stressed the need of respecting countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity as the only way to long-term security and stability in the region.

Erdogan, for his part, said Turkey has prepared a list of diverse economic collaborations to strengthen relations with Iran, and expressed his hope to visit Tehran soon.

The Turkish president emphasized Iran's continuous supply of energy to Turkey, saying Turkey considered Iran a reliable energy supplier and sought to enhance cooperation with it.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of his country's cooperation with Iran in ensuring regional security. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

