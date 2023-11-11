Iranian President calls on ECO to support economic improvement, reconstruction in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 : Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) members to support economic improvement and reconstruction in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Raisi, while speaking at the ECO, said Iran is ready to facilitate transit for any kind of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

He also stressed the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"I want to refer to Afghanistan, which is an important country in the neighbourhood of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also a main member of ECO," Raisi said.

"We are still waiting for [the formation of] an inclusive, responsible, and responsive government with effective existence of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Of course, as we announced before, the ECO organization has to attend to a supportive program for Afghanistan to help the noble people of the country and to help with the reconstruction and economic development of that country," he added, as per TOLO News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar while speaking at the ECO, highlighted the significance of Afghanistan for regional connectivity and the execution of regional projects like CASA-1000, the Trans-Afghan Railway and TAPI.

"We are all aware of the fact that Afghanistan plays a critical role in regional connectivity. Connectivity projects such as CASA-100, Trans-Afghan railways, TAPI and others," he said.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also stressed the importance of stability in security in Afghanistan.

He also said that Ankara had sent a shipment of 510 tons of food, health and clothing materials to Afghanistan on Tuesday, as per TOLO News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor