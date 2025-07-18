Iranian President takes taxi after convoy breaks down due to contaminated fuel

Tehran, July 18 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was compelled to take a local taxi to complete a part of his recent trip to Tarbiz city in Iran after all three official vehicles of his convoy broke down due to water-contaminated fuel, the country's media reported on Friday.

According to Iran International, the President’s Special Inspector, Mostafa Molavi, mentioned that the vehicle transporting Pezeshkian, along with his security convoy, came to a halt near the city of Takestan in Qazvin province after refueling at a roadside gas station.

"The President and his security team set out by car for Tabriz. They refueled at a highway service station near the Rasht exit, and shortly after, all three vehicles broke down before reaching Takestan," Moulavi said during a visit to Qazvin’s provincial headquarters.

"Our investigation showed the station was distributing low-quality fuel mixed with water. It had a history of such violations," he said.

According to the official, the President chose not to seek assistance from the local authorities and took a private taxi to continue his remaining journey to Tabriz.

"The President did not call the provincial governor’s office or request assistance. He simply took a taxi," he added.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) confirmed that the gas station involved had been the subject of previous complaints over fuel quality. However, no clarification was given on why the gas station remained operational despite a record of past violations.

"This particular gas station had previous reports of similar problems," Moulavi said.

Furthermore, no public statement has been issued by either the President's office or the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum on the incident, the newspaper reported.

Iran has been facing the issue of fuel adulteration for a long time with many motorists frequently complaining about adulterated gasoline or manipulated pump meters. Several videos that have gone viral on social media, show the inconsistencies between fuel dispensed and prices charged, causing widespread public distrust.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor