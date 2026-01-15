Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi lays out vision for a 'Free Iran,' pledges end to nuclear program

Paris [France], January 15 : Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has outlined an expansive vision for a "free Iran," promising a decisive break from the policies of the Islamic Republic and a return to peace, prosperity, and international cooperation.

In a detailed post on X, Pahlavi said a future democratic Iran would abandon its nuclear military ambitions, end support for terrorist groups, normalize relations with the United States, recognize Israel, and emerge as a stabilizing force in the Middle East and a reliable partner to the global community.

He wrote, "To all of our friends around the world, under the yoke of the Islamic Republic, Iran is identified in your minds with terrorism, extremism, and poverty. The real Iran is a different Iran. A beautiful, peace-loving, and flourishing Iran."

"It is the Iran that existed before the Islamic Republic, and it is the Iran that will rise again from its ashes the day the Islamic Republic falls. So let me be clear about how a free Iran will act toward its neighbors and the world, after the fall of this regime. In security and foreign policy, Iran's nuclear military program will end. Support for terrorist groups will cease immediately. A free Iran will work with regional and global partners to confront terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism."

"Iran will act as a friend and a stabilizing force in the region. And it will be a responsible partner in global security. In diplomacy, relations with the United States will be normalized and our friendship with America and her people will be restored. The State of Israel will be recognized immediately. We will pursue the expansion of the Abraham Accords into the Cyrus accords bringing together a free Iran, Israel, and the Arab world. A new chapter will begin, grounded in mutual recognition, sovereignty, and national interest."

"In energy, Iran holds some of the largest oil and gas reserves in the world. A free Iran will become a reliable energy supplier to the free world. Policy-making will be transparent. Iran's actions will be responsible. Prices will be predictable. In transparency and governance, Iran will adopt and enforce international standards. Money laundering will be confronted. Organized corruption will be dismantled. Public institutions will answer to the people."

"In the economy, Iran is one of the world's last great untapped markets. Our population is educated, modern, with a diaspora that connects it to the four corners of the world. A democratic Iran will open its economy to trade, investment, and innovation. And Iran will seek to invest in the world. Opportunity will replace isolation. This is not an abstract vision. It is a practical one. Grounded in national interest, stability, and cooperation."

"To achieve this, now is the time to stand with the Iranian people. The fall of the Islamic Republic and the establishment of a secular, democratic government in Iran will not only restore dignity to my people, it will benefit the region and the world. A free Iran will be a force for peace. For prosperity. And for partnership."

Earlier, US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (local time) met the exiled crown prince and reiterated Washington's support for the Iranian people against what he described as a "brutal regime" in Tehran.

In a video message posted on X, Graham said it would be up to the citizens of Iran to decide who they choose as their next leader. "Senator Lindsey Graham here with the Crown Prince of Iran. I have followed you, your passion, the way you articulate the hope of your people. It will be up to the people of Iran to pick their next leader. I can't wait until they have a chance to do that. But you have really risen to the occasion. Compelling narrative for the long-suffering people of Iran. And I believe with all my heart that help is on the way," the US senator said.

Iran continues to witness unrest. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has escalated into widespread unrest, with reports of agitation at more than 280 locations.

