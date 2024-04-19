Iran's nuclear sites unharmed after overnight explosions: IAEA

Vienna, April 19 (IANS/DPA) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says no nuclear facilities were harmed after explosions were reported in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

"IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites," the UN's nuclear watchdog posted on X.

Director General Rafael Grossi "continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts."

Isfahan is home to important facilities of the Iranian defence industry. The country's largest nuclear research centre is also located in Isfahan.

Iranian state media also said there was no danger to the nuclear facilities there.

Iran reported that several small flying objects had been shot at in the skies over Isfahan early Friday.

Several US news outlets, citing anonymous US government officials, reported that Israel had struck Iran in retaliation for last Saturday's large-scale drone and missile attack by the Islamic Republic.

