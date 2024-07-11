Iraq condemns Turkish incursion into Kurdistan
Published: July 11, 2024
Baghdad, July 10 Iraq's National Security Council condemned Turkey's military incursion into its Kurdistan Region, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said that the council demanded Turkey respect good neighbourliness and engage diplomatically.
The Iraqi Prime Minister appointed a delegation to visit Kurdistan to assess the situation and develop a joint response, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
Kurdish media reported that Turkish troops entered Iraqi territory near Amedi in recent days. Turkey frequently conducts cross-border operations against PKK militants based in northern Iraq.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.
