Iraqi cleric al-Sadr demands closure of US embassy over Gaza conflict

Baghdad, Oct 28 Iraqi prominent Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called on the government to shut down the US embassy in Baghdad in response to Washington's support for Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"We are waiting for the government's reply to this request," al-Sadr said on Friday in a statement, adding "if the government and parliament do not (positively) respond, we will have another position to announce later."

The cleric also called for the protection of the diplomats and staffers at the US embassy, urging all Iraqis not to act individually nor use weapons, according to the statement.

Al-Sadr's request came amid increasing dissatisfaction among Iraqis over the US support for Israel, which is conducting extensive attacks in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

In recent days, a militia group, which calls itself "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq," claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases housing US forces across the country. The group also claimed responsibility for similar attacks on US military forces in Syria.

