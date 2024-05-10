Iraqi Shia militia claims drone, missile attacks on Israel

Baghdad, May 10 A Shia militia in Iraq has claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on three sites in southern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said on Thursday in two online statements that its fighters launched at dawn a drone attack "on the Nevatim (military) base in Be'er Sheva" and two drones toward a vital site in Eilat, without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties.

In a third statement, the militia claimed responsibility for another attack on Thursday morning when its fighters fired a long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missile on the Ashkelon oil port, giving no details of the specific location targeted or any casualties as well, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statements stressed that the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip," and the militia pledged to persist in targeting "the enemy's strongholds".

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

