Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel

Baghdad, May 15 A Shiite militia in Iraq on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat in southern Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters launched a drone attack "on a military site in Eilat on Tuesday" without providing additional details about the specific location targeted or any resulting casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement stressed that the attack was carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza," and the militia pledged to persist in targeting "the enemy's strongholds."

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and US bases in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor