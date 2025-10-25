Ireland's Catherine Connolly poised for presidency after rival concedes

Dublin [Ireland], October 25 : Ireland's independent left-wing politician Catherine Connolly is on course to become the country's next president after her only rival, Heather Humphreys of the centrist Fine Gael party, conceded defeat early on Saturday, France 24 reported.

Humphreys congratulated Connolly on "becoming the next president of Ireland" after early counting showed her opponent heading for a landslide win. The election result, expected late Saturday, follows what observers described as a subdued campaign with limited choice for voters.

According to France 24, Ireland's national broadcaster RTE said the contest had been overshadowed by criticism of its lack of competition. Early tallies suggested a record number of spoiled ballots and low voter turnout, with The Irish Times reporting participation below 40 per cent in many polling stations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris also congratulated Connolly, wishing her "every success" and adding, "She will be President for all this country. Her success will be Ireland's success," he posted on X.

Connolly, 68, has served as a lawmaker since 2016 and received support from several left-wing groups, including Sinn Fein. Her background as a former clinical psychologist and barrister helped her connect with voters seeking a more socially focused presidency, as per France 24.

Throughout her campaign, she criticised the government's handling of housing and social inequality, finding strong support among younger voters. Connolly has also been a long-time critic of the European Union's push to expand military spending, a stance that sets her apart in largely pro-EU Ireland.

The situation worsened after a candidate from Fianna Fail, Ireland's largest governing party and Fine Gael's coalition partner, withdrew from the race. This left only Connolly and Humphreys competing for the largely ceremonial office.

The election came amid growing tensions over Ireland's migration policies, with an increase in asylum seekers sparking heated debates and even violent protests near accommodation centres, as per France 24.

Connolly will replace current President Michael D. Higgins, who served two seven-year terms.

