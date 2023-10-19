IRENA 26th Council meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The 26th Council meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) started today in Abu Dhabi, the last before the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), to build global momentum towards accelerating the deployment of renewables and address some key energy transition issues facing the world today.

The two-day meeting, chaired by the United States of America, discusses and analyses IRENA's activities in line with its strategic priority of facilitating consultation and cooperation between member states, as well as reviewing the draft work programme, budget proposal, and annual report of the agency.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IRENA, emphasised the importance of the meeting as it is the last before the convening of the COP28 in the UAE, pointing out that the agency has a major role in achieving the priorities and objectives of the conference.

She drew attention to the agency's specific initiatives, such as financing initiatives, renewable energy solutions, and focusing on supporting the role of youth and their consolidation in this sector, in addition to supporting women and empowering them, explaining that IRENA 26th Council will approve IRENA's upcoming strategies, in addition to reviewing the initiatives that will be launched at COP28 to discuss all aspects of its governance.

For his part, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera, said that the meeting provides an opportunity for the agency to discuss its ambitions for renewable energy and energy transition with member states, confirming that IRENA has been calling for a triple increase in renewable energy production capacity for several years to be on track to achieve the Paris Agreement target.

La Camera said that the COP28 presidency has made this goal a key priority. She was encouraged by the growing international consensus on the importance of achieving this goal and hoped that this consensus would lead to positive action. (ANI/WAM)

