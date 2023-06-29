Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre

Mumbai, June 29 Actor Ishwak Singh, who is set to act in the horror series 'Adhura', said that the series pushes the boundaries of the horror genre and it brings out its essence beautifully.For the series, helmed by the duo Gaurav of and Ananya Banarjee, Ishwak Singh has joined forces with co-stars Rasika Dugal and Aparshakti Khurana.

Elaborating on the point, he said: “'Adhura' is a gutsy horror show with a medley of emotions, for me it's a story of friendship, love and longing. Being authentic to the horror storytelling Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav Chawla have brought out the essence of the genre so beautifully."

Talking of the show’s theme, he said: “The show is a portal to the supernatural realm with spirits that gives a very unsettling feeling but the true masterstroke of the show is that it delves into the demons within us.”

'Adhura' is a horror series set in an elite boarding school harbouring a dark secret which rapidly shakes up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Recognised for performances in critically acclaimed projects such as 'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys', Ishwak will be dabbling into other genres with his other upcoming project 'Berlin', an espionage-spy-thriller where he will be collaborating with actor Aparshakti Khurana and director Atul Sabharwal who directed the crime-thriller 'Class of ’83'.

