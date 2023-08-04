Islamabad High Court sets aside trial court verdict declaring Toshakhana reference 'maintainable'

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the session court’s verdict on the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief as maintainable and ordered the lower court to rehear the case, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan's reference against PTI Chief Imran Khan's appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.

The court also rejected the PTI chairman’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.

Earlier, a session court had declared the ECP reference against the PTI chief maintainable. The decision was subsequently challenged in the IHC, reported ARY News.

On Thursday, the IHC reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by Imran Khan against the Toshakhana trial and is expected to issue the said verdict today, according to Dawn's report.

At the outset of the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court announces its verdict.

Justice Afridi summoned the ECP lawyer to the rostrum, upon which Imran’s lawyer informed the court that the IHC had reserved its verdict yesterday on his client’s pleas, according to Dawn's report.

He asked, "Has the high court given a stay order?” to which Advocate Haris answered in the negative." Justice Afridi stressed that the trial court cannot announce a decision until a decision on the plea to transfer the case.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year, according to ARY News.

