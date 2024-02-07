Islamabad hospitals on high alert ahead of general elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 : Hospitals in Islamabad are on high alert for any untoward situation ahead of the general elections on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, a high alert has been issued from February 7-9.

The notification read: "All rural health centers, community health centers, and basic health units under the administrative control of District Health Office Islamabad are kept on high alert during elections 2024 with effect from February 7-9."

Arrangements have been made in federal hospitals given emergencies while the leaves of doctors, nurses, and other staff have been cancelled.

Instructions have also been issued to the staff of federal hospitals to ensure attendance. Consultants, surgeons, and CMOs of federal hospitals are directed to remain on-call, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, human rights group Amnesty International has written an open letter urging Pakistan authorities to guarantee uninterrupted internet access for everyone throughout the polling process, Dawn reported.

The international NGO said: "We, the undersigned organisations and members of the #KeepItOn coalition a global network of over 300 organisations from 105 countries working to end internet shutdowns appeal to you, Prime Minister Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, to publicly commit to ensuring that the people of Pakistan have unfettered access to the internet, social media platforms, and all other communication channels throughout the upcoming general election on February 8, 2024."

Amnesty International noted that as the people of Pakistan prepare to vote, authorities must adopt and prioritise measures that advance human rights by enabling unrestricted access to information and avenues for freedom of expression, assembly, and associationboth offline and online.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor