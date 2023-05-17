Islamabad police barred from arresting PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry till May 17

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Islamabad Police from arresting Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry till May 17 (today), reported Geo News.

Chaudhry had earlier returned to the Islamabad High Court seeking protection, shortly after the court issued his release.

The IHC on Tuesday ordered authorities to release the PTI leader from custody after he was detained on May 10 and declared his arrest "illegal".

Earlier today, the former information minister shortly after being released on bail rushed back to the court to evade the possible arrest as the police made a move to detain Fawad as he was leaving the IHC, reported Geo News.

After securing bail from IHC, Fawad had just sat in his car and had barely moved when he saw Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel moving towards him.

As soon as he saw the cops moving towards him the PTI leader ran out of his car and into the premises of the IHC to evade arrest. He is currently back in the courtroom along with his lawyers, reported Geo News.

Interestingly, the police made a move to arrest the PTI leader despite him submitting an undertaking in the IHC of not violating section 144 and taking part in protests.

Fawad was apprehended by the police last week as he emerged from the Supreme Court (SC) building, where he had sought refuge for over 12 hours in an attempt to evade his impending arrest.

He had arrived at the court earlier that day to file a petition challenging the IHC's order giving legal cover to party chief Imran Khan's arrest. Shortly after, law enforcement authorities reached the court and waited to detain him. Despite having remained inside the apex court throughout the day, he was eventually taken into custody late in the evening.

Earlier today, the IHC had declared the arrest of PTI leaders Fawad, Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) "illegal", reported Geo News.

The former human rights minister's daughter Imaan Mazari had approached the IHC for the release of her mother.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor