Islamabad police detain over 60 foreigners staying illegally in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 : The Islamabad police have detained 61 foreigners staying illegally in the capital, reported Dawn.

These people were arrested during combing and searching operations.

According to Pakistan-based Dawn, 39 foreigners were arrested in one of the operations that was conducted by Sabzi Mandi police near the police station. These people were found without any legal documents, including passports and visas permitting them to stay in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Bhara Kahu police also conducted two combing operations in Athal Chowk and Kiani Road and detained other 15 foreigners, Dawn reported.

Moreover, the Phulgran police arrested seven other foreigners from Seri Chowk.

As many as 65 cases have been registered against the foreigners staying illegally in Islamabad, according to the police.

Police further said that the cases were under trial in courts against such 451 foreigners, Dawn reported.

The police have now started gathering data about these people in the Rawalpindi district.

This came after the caretaker's government's plan to repatriate over 1.1 million foreigners living illegally in Pakistan.

The Station House Officers (SHO) have been instructed to collect the details in their respective areas and submit a report to the city police officer within five days.

The police have been told to not harass any foreign national, according to Dawn.

Moreover, many foreign nationals have been living illegally in different parts of Rawalpindi, including Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad and Naseerabad.

