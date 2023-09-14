Israel: 70 dogs rescued from makeshift shelter

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/TPS): Inspectors of the Ministry of Agriculture, in cooperation with the Kfar Sava Police Station, rescued over 70 dogs that were in poor health from a makeshift shelter in Tel Mond.

The dogs were rescued from the scene and transferred to medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Ministry of Agriculture’s protected facility.

After rehabilitation, and with the help of associations working for the animals, it will be possible to return them or move them to a suitable place. Many of the dogs are thin, some have bite wounds, are full of ticks and fleas, and some are sick and untreated.

The team that arrived at the scene found dogs kept in enclosures in inappropriate groups, some dogs were seen fighting each other and some kept males and females that were not sterilized.

During the rescue, difficult findings were found: a pungent smell of carcasses carried in the place surrounded by flies that stung and bit everyone present in the place, dogs and people. Many dogs were found suffering from emaciation, untreated wounds and undiagnosed skin lesions.

And dogs suffering from behavior problems and anxiety were seen. All these make it difficult and will make it difficult in the future for them to adapt and be adopted into a warm and loving home. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor