Israel: 700 new civilian emergency security squads established

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): Over 700 new civilian emergency security squads have been established throughout Israel since the start of the "Iron Swords" War.

The squads will stand ready to provide extra security at times of emergencies such as terrorist attacks.

Thousands of volunteers went through training that included firearms use. They will be ready to protect the public in the case of a terrorist attack. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor