Israel allocates millions to establish local government youth departments

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience allocated over 30 million Shekels ($8.2 million) for the establishment and development of youth departments in local authorities.

The Ministry said the allocation is being made in order to promote the integration of young people into the economy, while maximizing their personal potential.

Following the support, the youth departments will promote programs for young people in the fields of education and employment. (ANI/TPS)

