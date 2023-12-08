Israel announces death of Eitan Levi believed to be kidnapped on Oct 7

Tel Aviv, Dec 8 The Iarael government on Friday announced the death of Eitan Levi, who was believed to be kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas men.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, “We share in the profound grief of the Levi family. Eitan Levi (53) was a warm, loving family man who always cared for others over himself. Eitan was a responsible and dedicated man in all his endeavours."

It added, "He has a son, Shachar, and together they loved hiking and dining at fine steakhouses. Eitan also loved animals, in particular dogs."

"Today, the family received the devastating news that he was murdered near Kibbutz Be'eri after dropping off a friend at her home on that tragic Saturday (October 7) morning.“

