Israel appropriates millions to aid small businesses owned by military reservists

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry will invest 10 million Shekels (USD 2.73 million) in the development and operation of aid projects for small businesses owned by men and women serving in military reserve duty during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The investment will be made through the ministry's Agency for Small and Medium Businesses in the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Of the 10 million Shekels, 3 million (USD 820,000) will be earmarked for the promotion of ventures in cooperation with the private and third sectors and 7 million (USD 1.9 million) for consulting and accompaniment.

Director General of the Ministry of Economy and Industry, Amnon Merhav, "The State of Israel is committed to those who put aside their families and businesses and enlisted in the war, and we have the duty to mobilize now and give them all the necessary assistance both on the personal level and on the business level, so that businesses can return to activity and growth." (ANI/TPS)

