Israel attacks Hezbollah military base in Lebanon

Beirut, June 2 Israeli warplanes attacked on Sunday a military base used by Hezbollah to launch assault drones against Israeli army targets, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

Israeli warplanes fired three air-to-surface missiles at a Hezbollah military base located in the west of the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, about 80 km from the borderline separating Lebanon and Israel, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The sources said that the missiles destroyed the base and wounded two people, who were transported to a hospital in the city of Baalbek.

Also on Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes launched three raids on the southeast villages of Kfarhamam, Rachaya al Foukhar, and Halta, injuring 18 civilians, including nine children, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters on Sunday morning attacked the Yarden military base in Golan Heights, targeting the Iron Dome radar and stationing areas of officers and soldiers.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

