Israel considering combination of smaller local towns

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of the Interior is examining the possible amalgamation of 28 local authorities, most with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants, with other nearby towns.

The Ministry of the Interior said it aims to promote the local authorities in Israel while providing the best services to their residents. Amalgamation of smaller authorities is expected to raise the level of municipal services while reducing their cost, by reducing administrative expenses and more.

The authorities under consideration for amalgamation include 5 regional councils and 23 local councils: Ornit, Alona, Elkana, Elikin, Jesh (Gush Halab), the Middle Arava, Har Adar, Yavnal, Yosod Hamale, Kaokhb Abu Al Hija, Kfar Bara, Kfar Kama, Kfar Shemarihu, Kfar Tabor, Migdal, Dead Sea Scrolls, Mizra, Metula, Restaurant, Mailia, Ma’ale Ephraim, Sajur, Ajar, Ein Kaniya, Psuta, Kedumim, Rosh Pina and Tamar. (ANI/TPS)

