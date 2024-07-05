Israel continues to see large drop in tourism in June

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of statistics released data showing that in June 2024 the country continued to see a massive drop in tourism due to the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

In June 2024, 97,700 travelers visited Israel. Of these, 96,500 were foreign tourists, down from 355,200 in June 2023 (an 83 per cent decrease). Of these, 80,800 arrived by air, up from a 71,200 average in the three previous months.

In the first half of 2024, January through June, 501,100 visitors entered the country, compared to 2.1 million in the first half of 2023. (ANI/TPS)

