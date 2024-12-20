Israel debunks claims of using water for "acts of genocide" in Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], December 20 : Israel debunked media reports stating that the country is using water in "acts of genocide" by denying clean water to Palestinians in Gaza. Israel's Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip (COGAT) gave a comprehensive overview of the government actions in place and coordination with the UNICEF to ensure safe access to water for the residents of Gaza.

In a post on X, the COGAT shared, "This is the @UNICEF water desalination plant in Khan Yunis. Israel coordinated the repair of the electricity line to the facility so it can operate at full capacity, providing water for residents in the area. When working at full capacity, the desalination plant provides 20,000 cubic meters of water a day."

https://x.com/cogatonline/status/1869822344744874414

The announcement came after the Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" by denying clean water to Palestinians in Gaza, and called on the international community to impose targeted sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

As per Al Jazeera, in a new 184-page report released on Thursday, the New York-based watchdog said that since October 2023, when Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza, Israeli authorities have "deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip".

In a post on X, COGAT highlighted the locations where it monitors humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

https://x.com/cogatonline/status/1869704960658575655

COGAT called it as "libellous claim" and "egregious lie".

In a post on X COGAT debunked the claims stating, "3 water lines FROM ISRAEL are active, supplying an average of 107 liters per person in northern Gaza, 34 liter per person in central Gaza, and 20 liters per person in southern Gaza. According to international standards, conflict zones require 15 liters of water per person daily. The amount of water supplied exceeds that".

It added, "Israel facilitated hundreds of water infrastructure repairs, both in northern and southern Gaza. Israel also fixed water lines leading to Gaza on the Israeli side that were damaged by Hamas. Some of these repairs were done under fire".

The post noted, "Israel facilitated the repair of the 'Kela' electricity line (also damaged by Hamas on October 7th), so the desalination plant in Khan Yunis can work at full capacity. We coordinated the refueling of water pumping facilities on a continued basis. Water also enters Israel on humanitarian aid trucks".

"We operate in accordance with international law. Saying otherwise is just flagrant deceit", the post concluded.

https://x.com/cogatonline/status/1869672950779052247

COGAT is responsible for coordination and liaison with the Palestinian Authority and serves as a major source of information for the Palestinian sector. The unit reports to Israel's Minister of Defence and to the Major General of COGAT, who is a member of the IDF's General Staff, as per the official website of the Government of Israel.

The unit's activities include the promotion of humanitarian projects, advancement of the Palestinian economy, and development of infrastructure in the territories. COGAT also works with international organizations to improve the standard of living for Palestinians residing within these regions, the website noted.

