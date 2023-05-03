Israel Defense Forces hit multiple Hamas targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (/TPS): Overnight the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, including an underground tunnel, a site for storing weapons, military compounds and a military base of the terrorist orgzation Hamas.

In addition, IDF tanks attacked military positions of the terrorist orgzation Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. Also, an IDF aircraft attacked a heavy machine gun in the north of the Gaza Strip, from which projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory. (/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor