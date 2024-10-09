Israel Defense Forces strikes Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, weapons production facility in Dahieh

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : In a targeted operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck two key Hezbollah sites in Beirut's Dahieh district. The precision strikes hit the terrorist group's intelligence headquarters and a major weapons manufacturing facility.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Take a look at how close a weapons production facility was next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."

"Overnight, we conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area. This is why we must operate in the Dahieh area," the post added.

The IDF further said that Hezbollah deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities, endangering the civilian population in the area.

Israel said it warned nearby residents to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Israel Foreign Ministry said that the weapons production facility in Dahieh region was located next to civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, it wrote, "Hezbollah in one picture. A weapons production facility next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."

It added, "Overnight, the IDF conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area."

🔴 Hezbollah in one picture. A weapons production facility next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area. Overnight, the @IDF conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area. pic.twitter.com/EkyZ0uRnsy — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 9, 2024

Earlier in the day, a barrage of about 40 rockets targeted Israel's northern region. Sirens pierced the air on Shivtei Israel Street in Haifa, near the Lebanon border.

Following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay, approximately 40 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory.Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, a number have fallen in the area, the IDF said.

