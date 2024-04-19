Israel deposits USD 7.6 million of seized Hamas terror funds into state coffers

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel's Ministry of Defence transferred 29 million shekels (USD 7.6 million) in Hamas funds seized by soldiers in the Gaza Strip to the Bank of Israel on Thursday.

The money, in shekels, dollars and other Arab currencies, was found in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad strongholds, or confiscated from the homes of their operatives or affiliated money changers.

During the fighting, the loot removal unit of the technology and logistics department located and confiscated the funds from the Gaza Strip. The money was then transferred to the Ministry of Defense's finance division for counting at the Tzrifin army base near Rishon LeZion. After five hours of counting, an armored truck delivered the cash to the Bank of Israel and deposited it in the state's coffers.

The deposit brings to roughly 46 million shekels (12.3 million) in confiscated funds transferred to the state. Additional funds are still in the process of being counted and will be deposited later.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor