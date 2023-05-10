Israel evacuates communities in Gaza, bracing for possible retaliation

Tel Aviv, May 10 Israel is on high alert as it prepared for retaliatory rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip after a series of airstrikes killed militants and civil in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that over 2,000 Israelis have been evacuated from communities near the enclave, as a precaution against possible rocket attacks launched by Gaza-based militants, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents in southern Israel were being relocated to hotels in central regions of the country.

In the city of Sderot, preparations have been made by the municipality to temporarily relocate approximately 4,500 elderly or sick residents.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told local council heads near Gaza that they "must be prepared for every scenario".

He added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security forces "are prepared to defend every front", according to a statement released on his behalf.

On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets and drones carried out simultaneous and surprise attacks at buildings and apartments which host the Islamic Jihad terror group's senior military leaders in Gaza.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said 15 Palestin were killed and more than 20 were injured in the airstrikes, including 10 civilian women and children.

The Islamic Jihad confirmed in a statement that three commanders, namely Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini and Tareq Izzeldeen, were killed in the strikes.

The faction vowed a response.

