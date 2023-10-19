Israel-Hamas war: WHO mobilises USD 10 mn to support civilians in Gaza

Geneva [Switzerland], October 19 : The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged USD 10 million in support for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his deep concern for the situation and called for urgent action to protect the health and well-being of civilians on both sides during a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began his address by acknowledging the shock and sadness felt by the entire WHO team in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict. "Like the rest of the world, all of us at WHO have been shocked, appalled and saddened by the conflict in Israel and Gaza. The attacks by Hamas and other armed groups on the 7th of October that targeted Israeli civilians were horrific and unjustifiable," he said.

At the same time, WHO expressed grave concern for the health and well-being of civilians in Gaza, who are enduring the devastating impacts of bombardment and a long-standing siege. The WHO chief deplored the attacks on healthcare facilities in both Gaza and Israel, which have resulted in casualties among health workers and patients.

"At the same time, WHO is gravely concerned about the health and well-being of civilians in Gaza, who are suffering from bombardment and siege. I also deplore the attacks on health care in both Gaza and Israel, which have led to deaths and injuries of health workers and patients on both sides. Under international humanitarian law, all armed actors are obliged to actively protect health care. The bomb that struck the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, and the loss of life it caused, regardless of who was responsible, cannot be tolerated," he added.

He emphasised that under international humanitarian law, all armed actors are obligated to actively protect healthcare infrastructure.

"Despite the airstrikes and the risks to their own security, the WHO team in Gaza has delivered lifesaving medical supplies, sufficient to care for 2000 patients. But much more is needed," he said.

The recent bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which resulted in loss of life, was highlighted as an event that cannot be tolerated, regardless of responsibility.

Ghebreyesus also mentioned his recent meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during which they discussed facilitating the delivery of medical supplies to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. "In Cairo last week, I met with Egypt's President, who agreed to facilitate the delivery of medical supplies to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing," said the WHO chief.

On Saturday, "WHO delivered a planeload of supplies to Egypt" from its logistics hub in Dubai, and a further four flights, with 40 metric tons of supplies, will arrive over the course of the next week, he said.

These supplies include trauma medicines to treat wounded patients, medicines for various conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other essential health resources that will meet the needs of approximately 3,00,000 people, including pregnant women.

In a positive development, Israel announced that it will not block the entry of water, food, and medicines into Gaza from Egypt.

"We welcome Israel's announcement yesterday that it will not block the entry of water, food and medicines into Gaza from Egypt. Fuel is also needed for hospital generators, ambulances and desalination plants - we urge Israel to add fuel to the life-saving supplies allowed to enter Gaza," he added.

However, Ghebreyesus stressed the urgent need for fuel to power hospital generators, ambulances, and desalination plants. WHO urged Israel to include fuel among the life-saving supplies permitted to enter Gaza.

Ghebreyesus clarified that WHO, as a UN agency, maintains political impartiality and is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of all Israelis and Palestinians.

"WHO supports the @UN Secretary-General's call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We call for the immediate and safe release of hostages seized and taken into Gaza by Hamas and other armed groups, among them children, older people and those who need urgent medical care," he said.

He highlighted the establishment of an official presence in Israel in 2019 in addition to the existing office in the occupied Palestinian territory.

WHO fully supports the UN Secretary-General's call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and appeals for the immediate and safe release of hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas and other armed groups, including children, older individuals, and those in need of urgent medical care.

The organisation continues to urge both Israel and Hamas to uphold their obligations under international law to protect civilians and healthcare facilities. Additionally, WHO calls on Israel to restore the supply of electricity and water in the region, he said.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 13th day, global protests over deadly strike at Gaza hospital continue with arrests of Jewish anti-war demonstrators reported inside US Congress, according to CNN.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN in Geneva has denounced Israeli disinformation and propaganda after deadly Gaza hospital explosion. At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, CNN reported.

