Israel Hezbollah War: Indian Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Indian Embassy in Beirut has advised its citizens against traveling to Lebanon amid rising violence in the region. It has strongly advised that those currently in Lebanon exercise heightened caution and depart from the country at the earliest opportunity.

On Wednesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah initiated rocket fire into northern Israel nearly a year ago, which has prompted Israeli retaliation. Lebanon's health minister confirmed that Wednesday's Israeli strikes resulted in 51 fatalities and 223 injuries.

Advisory dated 25.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/GFUVYaqgzG — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) September 25, 2024

Also Read| US, allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah.

The Indian embassy said, "As a reiteration of the advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice,” advisory posted on social media platform X.

“All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” it said.

