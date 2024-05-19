Israel holds medical exercises' in preparation for possible escalation by Hezbollah in north

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health held what it described as a large-scale exercise last week in order to continue with preparations for the possibility of an escalation in the security situation vis a vis Hezbollah terrorist activity in the north of the country. The exercise, which included a large number of hospitals along with other elements in the health system, was added to the series of exercises carried out by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Israel Defence Forces' Home Front Command.

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre and the subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza the Hezbollah terrorist organization, from its bases in Lebanon, has been launching rockets indiscriminately at Israeli cities in the north.

"The health system is prepared for any scenario in routine and emergency and is ready to act in any case and development," said Israel's Health Minister Uriel Bosso.

Sefi Mandalovitz, deputy to the director general of the Ministry of Health, said at the end of the exercise that "the health system works in cooperation and tirelessly in order to continue to respond to every need." (ANI/TPS)

