Israel introduces digital birth certificates

Jerusalem [Israel], June 5 (ANI/TPS): In what Israel's Population and Immigration Authority called another "important and significant step" for the transition of basic and everyday services to the digital world, the country is now offering newborn children digital birth certificate signed with a digital signature.

The Authority said the new service will allow the public to receive the birth certificate immediately as a digital file sent by email or by mobile device app, without the need for people to personally go down to a government office to take care of this or to wait for the document to arrive in the mail.

The Director General of the Population and Immigration Authority, Eyal Siso welcomed the new service saying, "In 2023, the public expects services to come to them where they are."

More and more governments around the world have been moving to provide as many services as possible through the internet or apps. The move to ending the need for people to lose time from work to go down to a government office and take care of matters such as taxes, licenses or paying fines, sped up greatly during the Covid crisis when people could not go to in person to public offices. (ANI/TPS)

