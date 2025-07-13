Israel invests USD 13.2 million to build AI data infrastructure across key sectors

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government has launched a new NIS 44 million (USD 13.2 million) funding call to create and open high-quality databases to boost AI research and innovation. Led by the Innovation Authority, Ministry of Economy and Industry, and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the initiative aims to develop accessible data infrastructure across sectors like agrotech, health, climate, and security.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority, said, "Data is the raw material for training artificial intelligence models that create groundbreaking solutions in many fields." The move supports Israel's national AI plan, focusing on enabling startups and researchers to develop advanced technologies using unified, up-to-date datasets. The initiative also targets peripheral communities to foster growth and innovation nationwide. (ANI/TPS)

