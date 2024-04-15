Israel-Iran Conflict: Al-Quds Will Be in the Hands of the Muslims, Says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Husseini Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, tweeted a message on Sunday in Hebrew after a retaliation attack on Israel, saying, "Holy Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine," on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

The post was written by Ayatollah Khamenei in Hebrew with footage of missiles and drones that were intercepted in the sky by Israel over Jerusalem.

אל-קודס הקדושה תהיה בידי המוסלמים, והעולם המוסלמי יחגוג שחרור פלסטין. pic.twitter.com/PB3wZk1jcN — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 14, 2024

This comes after Iran's historic barrage against Israel, ending a four-decade-long shadow war between the two countries. The barrage is said to contain around 350 drones and missiles.

Also Read | New York Shooting: Mass Casualty Declared After Police Officers Shot in Salina.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Sardar Bagheri, has said that the military operation against Israel has "concluded" from Tehran's side while issuing a warning that if the US helps Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will "not have any security", and will be dealt with, according to CNN.

Iranian officials said that the strikes this weekend were reprisals for an Israeli strike on April 1 that destroyed an Iranian consulate facility in Damascus. However, Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack, which Iran claims cost the lives of several officials, including Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi.