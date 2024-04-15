New York Shooting: Mass Casualty Declared After Police Officers Shot in Salina

Two police officers were killed and others injured in a shooting in the Salina area of New York, United States, on Sunday night (April 15). A mass casualty incident has been declared after a shooting that critically injured multiple police officers.

According to the inintials reports quoting emergency officials, say that the incident unfolded near Liverpool in Onondaga County. Reports indicate a gunman opened fire and shot at least three police officers. One officer was rushed to the hospital, another is reported to be shot in the chest and a third is undergoing CPR.

Incident Captured in CCTV Video

The situation remains active as the suspect is still at large. Authorities are urging residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details on number of casualties are awaited.