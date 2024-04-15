New York Shooting: Mass Casualty Declared After Police Officers Shot in Salina
Two police officers were killed and others injured in a shooting in the Salina area of New York, United States, on Sunday night (April 15). A mass casualty incident has been declared after a shooting that critically injured multiple police officers.
According to the inintials reports quoting emergency officials, say that the incident unfolded near Liverpool in Onondaga County. Reports indicate a gunman opened fire and shot at least three police officers. One officer was rushed to the hospital, another is reported to be shot in the chest and a third is undergoing CPR.
Incident Captured in CCTV Video
🚨#BREAKING: A Mass Casualty incident has been declared due to after Multiple Police Officers have been Shot with Critical Injuries ⁰⁰📌#Onondaga | #NewYork— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2024
Currently, numerous law enforcement and other emergency crews are on the scene responding to an active shooter.… pic.twitter.com/jGCnml6Bir
The situation remains active as the suspect is still at large. Authorities are urging residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.
