Israel launches 5-year plan to improve transportation

Jerusalem, April 19 The Israeli Ministry of Transport announced a five-year national plan to improve the country's transportation, focusing on public transport and road infrastructure.

The total cost of the plan stands at 50 billion shekels ($13.7 billion), the highest ever allocated by Israel for transportation, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

The highlight of the plan is creating a rail connection between the northernmost city of Kiryat Shmona and the southernmost resort city of Eilat, which lies on the shores of the Red Sea.

On the future track, high-speed trains will run at speeds never before seen in Israel, similar to the "bullet trains" operating in other countries, the Ministry noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor