Israel: Millions allocated for education programs for children of military service members

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Education is promoting social activities for children of soldiers serving in both reserve duty and the regular army, with a budgetary investment of 6 million shekels (USD 1.7 million) with nationwide distribution.

The program is expected to launch in approximately 200 local authorities throughout the country, depending on the number of children whose parents are found to be serving in active reserve or permanent service. The amounts of support range from thousands of shekels for small localities, to over a quarter of a million shekels for large authorities.

As part of the program, children will benefit from a variety of educational activities, including creative workshops, outdoor games, sports activities and group tasks, age-appropriate values-based discourse, screenings, performances and music workshops - all in a supportive and empowering atmosphere.

Some of the activities are run by youth for their peers, as part of strengthening the sense of community belonging. (ANI/TPS)

