Israel Prez Isaac Herzog commends security forces for eliminating 'mastermind' Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 : Israel President Isaac Herzog has praised the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and security services for taking down Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds behind the deadly October 7 attack last year.

https://x.com/Isaac_Herzog/status/1846958555741491622

After the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday that they eliminated Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Herzog shared a post on X, and wrote, I commend the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, and the security services for eliminating the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar."

"Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadly October 7th attack, has for years been responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, and citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people. His evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East.," he added.

Further, Herzog emphasised the need to bring back the 101 hostages still held in dire conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. "Now, more than ever, we must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages who are still being held in horrific conditions by Hamas terrorists in Gaza," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of Hamas Yahya Sinwar.

Recently, IDF shared a post on X and wrote, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."

This development comes weeks after Israel eliminated another high-profile leader, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, through airstrikes in Lebanon.

The IDF eliminated several high-ranking Hamas officials, including Rawhi Mushtaha, Head of the Hamas government in Gaza, and Sameh al-Siraj, who held the security portfolio in Hamas' political bureau.

On Tuesday, the IDF said some 20 Hamas operatives were killed in airstrikes and close-quarters combat in Jabaliya over the past day, the Times of Israel reported.

Troops also located and destroyed a weapons depot and other weapons amid the fighting, according to the military.

"The operation will continue as long as necessary, while systematically striking and thoroughly destroying the terror infrastructure in the area," the military said.

The war started exactly one year ago on October 7, when Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel.

