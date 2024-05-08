Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with military widows and orphans

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) widows and orphans, who have lost the father of a family, the Swords of Iron War against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The Prime Minister heard from the widows and orphans about their fathers and husbands - dedicated and loving family men - who have fallen. He also listened to the stories of their heroism during the events of October 7 and in the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Netanyahu embraced the family members and shared in their pain, and said that their loved ones fell in defence of the homeland. He added that the testament of the fallen is to complete the mission until total victory over Hamas, an objective that Israel will not shrink from.

"There are stories of great heroism here," said Netanyahu. "It is not just thousands of people; it is the State of Israel that owes them its existence. This is neither a phrase nor mere words.

IDF Widows and Orphans Organization CEO Shlomi Nahumson said, "When you go around the streets of Jerusalem, the south, in Tel Aviv, you look left and right and you see the people, who are alive today, and they are going to work, and they are going to school and to kindergarten, and they are maintaining their daily routine, thanks to your fathers." (ANI/TPS)

