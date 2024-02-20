Israel Prime Minister's Office Condemns International Court of Justice

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today Monday afternoon released an official statement condemning the current proceedings at the International Court of Justice in which Israel is accused of denying Palestinians rights in the West Bank.

"Israel does not recognize the legitimacy of the proceedings of the international court in The Hague regarding 'the legality of the occupation' - which are an effort designed to infringe on Israel's right to defend itself against existential threats," said the PMO.

The PMO charged that the proceedings in The Hague are part of the Palestinian attempt to dictate the results of the diplomatic settlement without negotiations.

"We will continue to reject this," and added that "Government and the Knesset are united in rejecting this unacceptable course of action." (ANI/TPS)

