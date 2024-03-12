Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israel Releases 56 Detained Palestinians From Gaza Strip

Gaza, March 12 Israel has released 56 Palestinians who were detained during the recent ground operation in Gaza, according to the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza. The Palestinians were released through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, the Authority said on Monday in a press statement.

The statement claimed that traces of torture were observed on the bodies of the released individuals, Xinhua news agency reported. Local sources and Palestinian human rights organisations reported that the Israeli army had arrested dozens of Palestinians during the operation and transferred them to undisclosed locations.

