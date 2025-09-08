Israel Shooting: 5 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire in Jerusalem; 2 Suspects Neutralised

At least five people were killed and over 15 were injured after gunmen opened fire in Jerusalem, Israel on Monday, September 8, as per Reuters, quoting the ambulance service. Suspect gunmen fired gunshots at the Ramot Junction entrance, a major intersection in the northern part of the city, a lane that leads to Jewish community settlements.

Six people are in serious condition, according to Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom, as per Channel 12. Suspected gunmen were neutralised soon after the shooting, Police told Euronews. Israeli police described the shooters as "terrorists". It did not say how many shooters had been involved.

The shooting incident was caught on camera, and the video of the same was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The X user who shared videos claimed that the suspect gunmen sprayed the bus passengers with bullets, which was stuck in a heavy traffic jam. They also targeted nearby parked cars. According to initial reports, one of the men boarded the bus, posed as a security officer to pretend to be searching, and then opened fire.

The incident occurred approximately at 10.15 am (Israel local time), initial reports indicated that about 20 people were injured in the firing on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem. Paramedics arriving at the scene found victims lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus stop, some of them unconscious. It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what their motive was.

The shooting in Israel came hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to the Hamas Group to drop arms and surrender.