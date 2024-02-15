Israel: Targeted assassinations eliminate terrorists from October 7 'massacre'

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): In recent days, Israeli forces in Gaza have carried out targeted assassinations of around 15 Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacres, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets completed numerous attacks in Gaza in support of ground forces. The strikes destroyed buildings, launch positions and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas.

In the centre of the Gaza Strip, the battle team of the Nahal Brigade eliminated several terrorists, including a Hamas observation commander.

In another activity, an Israeli naval vessel detected a terrorist squad approaching ground forces. The naval and ground forces worked in cooperation to eliminate the squad.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers continued to eliminate terror squads and raided several Hamas facilities, seizing weapons, explosive charges and military equipment.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, a combat team identified two Hamas observers operating in a nearby area. The soldiers directed an air strike that eliminated the threat.

Other terrorists were killed by sniper fire and tank shelling.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

