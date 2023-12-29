Israel to expand operations in southern Gaza: report

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Friday said that it is expanding the operation in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza in its offensive against Hamas, media report said.

Reports said that the IDF has said that in one incident in Khan Younis, they identified a Hamas member some 100 meters from them, and directed a drone strike against him.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,320 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 55,603 Palestinians have been injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor