Israel to see shortages of some vegetables due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture reported that the country will not see a shortage in peppers, potatoes, carrots and sweet potatoes in the months of January to March. This is in spite of the war in Gaza and the need to evacuate the surrounding area's communities where much of the farming of this produce is done.

A shortage of onions and tomatoes, however, is expected, but the ministry said this will be made up by imports.

A shortage of about 25 per cent of the usual quantity of tomatoes and a shortage of about 20 per cent of the quantity of onions is expected throughout the winter until April 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture published incentive procedures for farmers to sow, plant and upgrade infrastructure for the benefit of supplying local produce. In this framework, four supports have been published - support for the renovation and upgrading of old greenhouses for the benefit of The "Israeli salad" vegetables - tomatoes, sowing wheat for silage and hay and support for an incentive for sowing potatoes for transplanting to the eastern Negev. (ANI/TPS)

